Liverpool boss Arne Slot is ready to make a statement with triple swoop

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has started preparing for the new season.

The Reds manager has been given the difficult job to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Merseyside club have decided to add fresh faces to their squad this summer after losing some key members.

Following the expiry of their contracts, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian left the club and now the Reds will have to replace them with new signings.

Slot is targeting a triple raid on Bundesliga to sign an attacker, midfielder and a defender this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly pursuing moves for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, right-back Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen, and midfielder Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, according to German news agency Bild, via the Liverpool Echo.

All the three players were outstanding performers for their team in the 2023-24 season.

Frimpong was a crucial part of the title winning Bayer Leverkusen team under the leadership of Xabi Alonso.

Kimmich has been a key member of the Bayern Munich setup for a long time and his ability to play in the midfield and as a right-back is widely recognised and appreciated.

Malen was on the books of Arsenal in the past and a potential move back to the Premier League would see him get a proper chance to prove himself in England.

Liverpool need new additions in the summer transfer window

Making a move for all those three players would make sense for the Reds as they need additions in those positions.

Kimmich has entered the final year of his contract at Allianz Arena and Bayern Munich are willing to cash in on him, which would make signing him easier than the other two players.

The Reds have still not made a new signing so far this summer while Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United have actively made moves this summer.

With just one month left in the Premier League season to start, it is time to bring new players to the club to prepare them with the new manager and the current squad for a better start to the season.