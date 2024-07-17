Liverpool lead race over Euro giants to sign 15-goal midfielder that Arne Slot wants

Liverpool are yet to start their summer transfer business as far as incomings are concerned.

Some players have left the Reds after the end of last season but none have arrived yet.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has started work at the Merseyside club as he prepares the Reds for the new season.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the Premier League giants will go through a transition period and it remains to be seen how they will deal with that.

However, Slot could sign a player this summer who he has already managed in the past.

According to CalcioMercato, the Reds have edge over Juventus in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Atalanta all summer after his brilliant performances for the Italian club caught the attention of some of the biggest European clubs.

The Dutch midfielder helped Atalanta win the Europa League title last season and on their way to win that, they managed to beat Klopp’s Liverpool last season.

Juventus had been reported as the favourites to sign the midfielder and the player himself is keen on a move to the Old Lady.

The Italian source claims that Atalanta are seeking a transfer price of about €60 million to release their star player.

However, the Bianconeri are only prepared to make an offer of approximately €40 million due to their lack of financial resources.

Juventus have decided to add a player in a swap deal but Atalanta want it to be an all cash deal with no players involved.

Liverpool lead the race to sign Atalanta’s Koopmeiners

This latest development has given advantage to Liverpool to sign the Dutch midfielder as the Reds have the financial means to complete the deal.

Koopmeiners was Atalanta’s star performer last season as the midfielder scored 12 goals in Serie A and three more in the Coppa Italia, taking his tally to 15.

Arne Slot knows the player from their time together at AZ Alkmaar and he would love the opportunity to work with him again.

The Dutch duo came close to winning the Eredivisie title in 2020 but unfortunately lost it out on goal difference in the end.