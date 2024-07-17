Man City’s Erling Haaland drops Real Madrid bombshell

It isn’t a thought that any Man City fan in their right mind would want to contemplate, however, it does appear that Erling Haaland sees his future away from the club.

The Norwegian remains one of the world’s best marksmen having plundered goal after goal whilst at the Etihad Stadium, though it seems La Liga beckons for the hit man.

Erling Haaland wants to join Real Madrid

According to Fichajes, he has expressed a clear desire to move to Real Madrid in order that he can link up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.

The thought of such a front line is likely to strike fear into the heart of all opposition defences, and would surely rival the likes of Cristiano, Bale and Benzema as well as Messi, Suarez and Neymar as the best ever.

It isn’t clear what needs to happen in order for Los Blancos to be able to afford the player, but it may be that Haaland will see out the remainder of his current contract at the reigning Premier League champions before moving on a free transfer in the same way as Mbappe has.

Tuesday saw ‘Mbappe day’ at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the Frenchman was greeted by a full to capacity stadium to see him in the all white kit, and to hear his first words as a Real Madrid player.

Haaland could expect much the same treatment if he were to sign on in due course.

His apparent desire to leave might well have something to do with Pep Guardiola, as the Catalan is expected to leave the Cityzens at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season.