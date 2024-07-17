Man City keen on £100m midfielder as Pep Guardiola eyes another marquee signing

Manchester City have been the dominant force in English football for a long time now.

They have won four Premier League titles in a row and under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, they have managed to win the league title six times.

The City owners have always backed Guardiola in the transfer market by giving him a free hand to make signings that he feels can take the club to the next level.

The Spaniard has spent hefty amounts on Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City could be about to do the same again after keeping an eye on Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves.

A new report from O Jogo claims that even though Paris Saint-Germain have taken action to secure a deal for Portuguese international Joao Neves of Benfica, Man City are still monitoring the player, who has a £100 million release clause in his contract.

This transfer window, the gifted young player is anticipated to land a high-profile move after making his way into Benfica’s starting lineup.

Throughout the summer, Neves, 19, has been linked to both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The Portuguese club have made it clear that they are only willing to let the player leave if his release clause is paid in full.

Man City have the financial power to sign Neves

Given the financial muscle that Man City have, they can afford the player and having made the club a financial powerhouse thanks to their sponsorship deals and the backing from the owner, not many club in Europe can compete with them.

At the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola already has a significant Portuguese presence in his squad.

If Neves moves to the Etihad Stadium, he will have the support of compatriots Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Joao Cancelo.

City signing the Benfica midfielder would be a huge blow to Man United, who have been chasing the midfielder all summer.