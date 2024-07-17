Man United agree deal with defender to make him their second summer signing

Manchester United have started their summer tranfer business in fine fashion after completing the signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the co-owner of the club, the intention of the Red Devils was clear.

They wanted to make a statement and back the manager with finances to compete in the market for the most in-demand players available in the world.

They have done that with Dutch attacker Zirkzee, who scored 11 goals for the Serie A club last season.

Now they want a new defender at the club after the departure of Raphael Varane this summer and they might have got their man already.

Football transfer expert Nick Semeraro has revealed that the Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Semeraro has claimed that de Ligt is set to sign a contract with Man United with the wage of £170k per week.

A sum of about £42 million is said to have been agreed upon, and it will be paid to the Bavarian club in installments.

🔴🚨Excl. Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern to Manchester United Locked and Loaded ! Agreement on £42M payable in installments Contract ready for £170k per week until 2029. pic.twitter.com/ysLU8gjO8C — Nick Semeraro (@SemeraroNick) July 15, 2024

Man United need stability at the back

The Dutch centre-back played under current Man United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

de Ligt is one of the best defenders in the world and he starting impressing the biggest clubs in Europe from a young age.

He was the first defender to win the Golden Boy award and having played for Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich, he has the experience of different leagues at such a young age.

His arrival will give Man United a major boost next season as their squad faces defensive issues and consistency at the back has been a huge concern for the Red Devils.