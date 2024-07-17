Man United appear to have won the race to sign defender as he flies to UK for medical

Lille defender Leny Yoro is scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom for a medical with Manchester United to complete a deal to move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team have made it a top priority to bring in another center-back during the summer transfer window, since both young defender Willy Kambwala and veteran Raphael Varane have left the club this summer.

The Red Devils have already completed the signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer to address their goal scoring woes and now they are determined to sign the highly rated centre-back.

According to the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic, Yoro is flying to UK for a medical examination.

Ornstein mentioned that the defender favoured a move to Real Madrid but with Lille accepting Man United’s offer, the transfer is now getting closer to completing.

Ornstein wrote:

“EXCLUSIVE: Leny Yoro flying to UK to take medical + finalise personal terms as Man Utd push to complete signing from Lille. 18yo defender initially favoured #RMFC but #LOSC accepted initial €62m #MUFC bid – still work to do but now close.”

Yoro was Real Madrid’s first choice to take Nacho Fernandez’s place, the departing veteran.

They were even willing to wait a year before signing the young player on a free transfer, as his contract expires the following summer.

Man United have beaten tough competition for Leny Yoro

However, it appears that Yoro has now been persuaded by the Old Trafford project.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in signing the talented young French defender but it is Man United who are winning the race to sign him now.

The impending signing signals Man United’s intent to sign the best talent in world football and support the manager to take the club back to their glory days.