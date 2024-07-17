Exclusive: Valid reason why Man United remain ahead of Real Madrid in Leny Yoro chase

Manchester United have started talks to convince 18-year-old French defender, Leny Yoro, to join the club, and there’s a valid reason why they remain the favourites for his signature at this point, ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been concentrating on bringing Kylian Mbappe to the club, and his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday was spectacular in its execution.

Man United still chasing Leny Yoro

Over the past few days, the Red Devils hierarchy held a meeting with Yoro’s agents according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the up to date situation.

Although it’s understood that the player has again told directors of the Premier League side that he is prioritising a transfer to Real Madrid, the La Liga side have only made an offer of €40m to Lille, whereas United’s is believed to €62m.

In any event, Man United are continuing negotiations with Yoro in order to hand him a contract until 2029 and a higher salary.

Even if the teenager continues to rebuff the overtures from the Old Trafford outfit, Real Madrid could be minded to wait until next summer before signing Yoro, as he’ll then be a free agent.

The Spanish club value him at a lower fee than Lille are asking, hence why it would appear that they don’t want to involve themselves in a bidding war this summer with Man United.

It’s obvious why Lille would prefer the defender to join United, but if the latter’s attempts are set to fail, Erik ten Hag and the board will prioritise the transfer of Everton ace, Jarrad Branthwaite.

CaughtOffside sources also understand that the Red Devils are open to selling both Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire in the current transfer window, in order to secure funds and make space in the squad for Yoro or Branthwaite.