Exclusive: Man United star happy but could still leave this summer

It’s set to be quite the summer for Man United, as they look to ensure any business done is designed to help Erik ten Hag achieve his, and the club’s ambitions.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board have placed their faith in the Dutchman and now he has to deliver.

Two trophies in two seasons, including one completely against the odds, would suggest that ten Hag will be able to achieve great things if he’s given the right opportunities in terms of support.

He does have to get it right in the transfer market, however, both in terms of incoming and outgoing signings.

Harry Maguire still happy at Man United

One player that he seems determined to land is Bayern Munich ace, Matthijs de Ligt, his former captain at Ajax.

De Ligt’s potential arrival could also spell the end of Harry Maguire’s United career.

“The situation is quiet regarding Harry Maguire now, no changes,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Maguire remains happy at Man United, and they’re not desperate to sell him. If a good proposal arrives, he could leave in case he wants to.

“Otherwise, they’d continue together as happened this season. Nothing is concrete now in terms of talks or negotiations.”

West Ham were thought to be interested in the England international’s services 12 months ago, but it isn’t clear as to whether they retain that interest or not.

Maguire himself may enjoy the challenge that will be presented to him if the de Ligt transfer finally goes through.

That’s likely to be something to appeal to ten Hag too, as United haven’t really had too much strength in depth in defence over the two years the manager has been in charge.