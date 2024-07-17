Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid is fantastic for both says Fabrizio Romano

Tuesday finally saw Kylian Mbappe sign for Real Madrid, with the entire Santiago Bernabeu rising as one to greet his first steps onto the pitch, albeit for his presentation rather than his debut.

The French World Cup winner will add a new dimension to the Los Blancos attack, and is likely to make Real Madrid one of the most feared clubs in the world – if they weren’t already, with the likes of Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham in their ranks.

Mbappe move to Real Madrid ‘fantastic’ says Romano

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, is just one of many to be excited by the move.

“It’s a fantastic move for Real Madrid and for Mbappe,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Real Madrid already had everything of course, but Mbappe can be very helpful in terms of goals to add as next season will be full of games, new Champions League format, Clubs World Cup…

“Mbappe is a fantastic addition, and for him it’s a great move as Real Madrid is a fantastic club.”

As Romano states, the football calendar is changing in 2024/25, and we won’t know just how that will affect clubs across Europe until roughly the midway point of the campaign.

From Mbappe’s point of view, all he needs to concentrate on now is doing what he’s always done – putting the ball in the back of the net.

A slower pace in the Spanish top-flight should suit the Frenchman down to the ground, and it wouldn’t really be a surprise if Real’s front three manage to beat the all-time record for goals scored in one season by an attacking triumvirate.

For now, it’s time for Mbappe to rest before joining his team-mates later in their pre-season.