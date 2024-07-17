Newcastle have expressed an interest in signing Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, but the winger doesn’t want to leave the German giants according to reports.

The Magpies are set for a busy summer as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season, with the club looking to get back into Europe.

They have so far signed Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers, whilst Greek international Odysseas Vlachodimos has arrived from Nottingham Forest.

Gnabry won’t be joining Newcastle

Newcastle are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and are looking to add a new winger to their squad.

Question marks surround the future of Miguel Almiron who is thought to be close to a move to the Saudi Pro League, and Newcastle are believed to hold interest in Leeds star Crysencio Summerville, whilst there’s also reportedly admiration for West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

Newcastle were one of the clubs interested in Michael Olise but the Frenchman ended up joining Bayern Munich.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that Howe’s side are interested in Gnabry, but the 29-year-old wants to honour his contract in Munich.

He took to X.com and said:

“Rumors about a possible transfer of Serge #Gnabry to @NUFC are wide of mark. Newcastle are interested but Gnabry won’t join #NUFC, and the 29 y/o still has no intention of leaving FC Bayern as he wants to stay. Contract valid until 2026.”

The arrival of Olise could see Gnabry’s minutes reduced, but it seems he wants to stay and fight for his place under Vincent Kompany rather than play regular football at somewhere like Newcastle.

Summerville would likely represent a good option for Newcastle, and the 22-yea-old who scored 19 goals in the Championship last season is believed to be available for around £30m.

The Magpies are also facing the possibility of looking for a new manager with Howe one of a number of names under consideration to become the next England boss.