Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate left the Three Lions.

Southgate decided to call time on his England career after losing the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The 53-year-old guided the Three Lions to two Euro finals and a World Cup semifinal but failed to end their trophy drought.

With Howe being linked with the England job after being shortlisted by the FA as one of the candidates, Newcastle have already made their plans regarding his replacement.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that the Magpies will target former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who guided the Sky Blues to a Premier League title against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“If Howe was to leave the job for England, then it would lead Newcastle on a quest to find a proven winner that elevates their standing in the game and finally wins them a trophy.

“A few months ago I was told that Roberto Mancini would be a serious contender if they were to look for a new manager, so that might be one to look out for. Finding somebody that has shown they can go head-to-head with the top managers and also help bring in top players is what they’ll be looking for. So let’s see what happens with Howe, but it could actually lead to some very interesting times.”

The Magpies have decided to target a proven winner in case Howe leaves them for the England job.

The Italian manager has an extensive CV and his experience can be matched by few other managers in the game today.

Roberto Mancini will bring winning mentality to Newcastle

Not only did he guide City to the Premier League title but also won the Serie A three times in a row with Inter Milan.

Mancini has also proved himself on the international level by winning Euro 2020 with the Italian national team, in which they beat England on penalties.

Newcastle are reluctant to lose Howe but the England job might be too big for the manager to turn down.