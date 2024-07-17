Aston Villa are expected to complete the £50m signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this weekend according to reports.

Villa have been busy this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a Champions League campaign next season.

Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley, Samuel Iling Junior, Enzo Barrenechea and Lewis Dobbin have all arrived whilst Jaden Philogene is set to complete his return to the club imminently from Hull City.

Villa to complete Onana deal this weekend

Villa agreed a deal last weekend with Everton worth £50m for the Belgium international, and he’s some what of a marquee signing for the club.

The Telegraph report that Onana is set to complete his move to Villa Park this weekend and will undergo a medical at the club’s training ground following his break after Euro 2024.

The report adds that the 22-year-old, who was a key target for Unai Emery will sign a long term contract at the club, and is set to be available for Villa’s pre-season tour of America later this month.

Onana arrived at Everton from French side Lille in 2022 and has impressed over his two seasons at Goodison Park, with his performances seeing him linked with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Belgian made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees last season, scoring three goals as the club finished 15th following a points deduction.

Onana is likely viewed as a replacement for Douglas Luiz after the Brazilian moved to Juventus, and Villa have a strong set of options in the middle of the park, which includes the likes of Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara.

However, Villa could be set to lose Moussa Diaby just a year after signing him, with Al-Ittihad in advanced talks over a move for the 25-year-old, who picked the Premier League over going to Saudi Arabia last summer.