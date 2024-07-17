Premier League winger hoping to complete West Ham transfer this weekend

According to ExWHUemployee, Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is trying to finalise a transfer to West Ham United prior to their departure for their preseason tour of the US.

Nelson, who is valued at £25 million, has been upset at his lack of playing time and wants to leave Arsenal this summer.

The former England under-21 international is a target for Crystal Palace, who are trying to replace Michael Olise, who moved to join Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Despite the fact that the 24-year-old has been a member of the team since he was nine, the Gunners are anticipated to profit from him this summer.

The Irons have enquired about him, and preliminary talks about a possible transfer have taken place.

The 24-year-old winger from Arsenal is a target for West Ham, who are in the market for a new wide player.

Nelson, who has a contract until 2027, has had difficulty playing consistently for Mikel Arteta’s team.

With just 15 appearances in the Premier League the previous season, the winger has slid down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Nelson has told the Gunners that he plans to move to the London Stadium and is excited to join West Ham.