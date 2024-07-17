Exclusive: Romano’s definitive update on Real pursuit of Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

It hasn’t been the best summer for Liverpool and England star, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A match-winning penalty in the European Championship was about as good as it got for the right-back cum midfielder, as Gareth Southgate evidently preferred a starting XI – particularly later in the tournament – that didn’t include him.

For so long one of the poster boys for his generation of players, Trent’s form has been patchy at best over the last 12-18 months.

No new updates on Trent says Romano

When he’s good, he’s brilliant, but if he’s off his game, it’s very noticeable indeed.

Perhaps that’s why Gareth Southgate kept him in reserve for the most part of Euro 2024 to see if he could become the impact player everyone hoped that he might.

From a club perspective, he has another 12 months to run on his contract, and as yet there doesn’t seem to be any movement on the player’s side to extend it.

Arne Slot and his backroom staff will want a settled group as the Dutchman gets to grips with his new role and Anfield, so it’s imperative that Trent’s situation is clarified soonest.

“There’s no update on Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“I shared in March that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and this remains the case, nothing fresh or new so far.

“Real Madrid are just attentive to many situations of good players with short contracts, Alexander-Arnold is one of them.”

You can never say never in football of course, so a move to the Santiago Bernabeu can’t be ruled out at this stage.

The nearer Liverpool get to the end of the transfer window too, the harder it’s going to become for the Reds to negotiate a favourable deal for all parties.