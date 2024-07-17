Tottenham have been given hope they could sign Viktor Gyokeres for less than his release clause which is believed to be around £84m, according to reports.

Spurs have signed talented teenager Archie Gray from Leeds, whilst they have extended Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig, and Lucas Bergvall has joined from Djurgardens.

The north London outfit will need to make more signings if they are to get back into the Champions League next season have missed out to Aston Villa in the last campaign.

Spurs could get Gyokeres for a cut price

Spurs are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements, with the club also reportedly keen to try and move Richarlison on.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been linked with moves for Ivan Toney and Jonathan David who are both in the final year of their deals, but nothing has materialised.

However, GIVEMESPORT have reported that Spurs could sign Gyokeres for a cut price fee, as there’s a growing confidence the striker could be available for cheaper than expected.

The Sporting Lisbon star has a release clause in his deal thought to be worth in the region of £85m and GIVEMESPORT add that Spurs could consider a surprise move for the Swede if assurances are given they could get him for a reduced price.

Gyokeres had a brilliant season for Sporting following his move from Coventry City last summer, scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, and was linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the summer.

Spurs right now are heavily reliant on Son Heung-min for goals, and with Richarlison not living up to expectations despite showing signs of improvement last season the club could really do with adding more firepower.

Postecoglou’s men have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, whilst they are also looking to offload a number of fringe players.