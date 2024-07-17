Manchester United could look to sign Paris Saint Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte on an initial loan deal according to reports.

Having sorted out Erik ten Hag’s future United have kicked into gear in the transfer market as they look to strengthen a squad which finished a lowly eighth last season.

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee has joined from Bologna, whilst the Red Devils are also very close to completing a deal for teenage centre back Leny Yoro, with Matthijs de Ligt believed to also be nearing a move to Old Trafford.

United could look to sign Ugarte on loan

United are looking to try and offload Casemiro this summer, whilst Sofyan Amrabat’s loan deal is unlikely to be made permanent meaning they are in the market for midfield reinforcements.

Ugarte has been identified as a target and the Uruguayan hasn’t yet returned to Paris after his exploits in the Copa America.

The 23-year-old was close to joining Chelsea last summer before opting to head to the French capital where he had a mixed season making 37 appearances in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT have reported that United are “refusing” to rule out the possibility of a loan deal for next season with an option or obligation to buy.

The midfielder is reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford, but United might have to bide their time if PSG are only prepared to sanction a permanent departure.

A loan move would make sense financially as it would be cheaper for United, but GIVEMESPORT add they don’t want to spend more than £45m on the Uruguay international as they look for a long term partner for teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo.

United could need more than one midfielder if Scott McTominay also leaves the club, and Fulham are reported to have had a £30m offer rejected for the Scotland international.