If West Ham can get things right in the summer transfer window for Julen Lopetegui, there’s no telling just how successful the 2023/24 season will be for the Hammers.

They’d shown resilience in the face of adversity under David Moyes, and the epic Europa Conference League final win was the highlight of the Scot’s time at the club.

However, if they want to progress, then the West Ham board need to back the new manager to the hilt.

We already know what happened at Wolves once Lopetegui felt that he didn’t have the right support from the board of the club.

West Ham could bid for Duran and Sorloth

A couple of players that it had been suggested that the East Londoners would be interested in are likely to cost over £70m in a joint swoop according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“The situation remains open for Jhon Duran, who could still leave this summer,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Aston Villa always wanted £40m, they rejected different approaches from Chelsea in June and from West Ham in the recent weeks.

“Their request remains clear, at least £40m or the player is not leaving. Let’s see what West Ham decide to do now.

“The Hammers have also been linked with Alexander Sorloth but I don’t have concrete updates on that situation.

“I can say that Villarreal, when Roma asked for Sorloth recently, always replied: release clause or nothing.

“€38m, this is the value of the clause and what Villarreal want for Sorloth.”

Landing both Duran and Sorloth in the same window would certainly increase West Ham’s chances of finishing towards the top of the Premier League in 2024/25.

Both are hugely talented in their respective roles. Sorloth is more of an old school centre-forward, whilst Duran would also want to show Unai Emery what he’d be missing up front.

Time will tell if West Ham make their move for either striker again.