West Ham talking with Juventus over highly-rated star as Leicester make formal offer

West Ham are certainly keeping themselves busy in this summer’s transfer market, with not a day going by where the East Londoners aren’t linked with another player.

Clearly, technical director, Tim Steidten, is determined to help land the players that Julen Lopetegui wants in order to have the Hammers up there challenging for honours at the business end of the season.

It’s bound to be a different looking West Ham side too, even if the majority of personnel will remain.

West Ham and Leicester in fight for Juve’s Soule

That’s because the Spaniard prefers a high-pressing, front-foot attacking game, rather than the pragmatic, defensive style of his predecessor, David Moyes.

There will be new faces of course, and one of those could be highly-rated Argentinian, Matias Soule.

The 21-year-old remains a Juventus player though he did spend a season on loan at Frosinone in 2023/24, and Gazzetta dello Sport report that the two clubs remain in discussions over the transfer of the player.

In 36 Serie A games last season, Soule plundered 11 goals and three assists (WhoScored), so it’s blindingly obvious why the East Londoners want to sign him.

However, they could be beaten to the punch by Leicester City.

That’s because Gazzetta dello Sport also note that the Foxes have already gone as far as placing their opening bid for the player.

The Midlands-based side have offered €25m as well as €5m in add-ons, but the Bianconeri have turned that down as they want a guaranteed €30m.

Given that Leicester’s offer isn’t too far away from that, West Ham will need to get their skates on if they want Soule to be wearing the claret and blue next season.