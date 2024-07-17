Exclusive: West Ham closing in on Man United star, 26-year-old wants transfer to happen

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is closing in on a transfer to West Ham as the Hammers are close to reaching agreements with both Man United and the defender.

The Manchester club are open to selling the 26-year-old this summer and are looking to receive a transfer fee between £17m-£20m.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that talks between West Ham and Man United over Wan-Bissaka’s transfer are progressing well, and the English talent wants to complete a move to the London Stadium.

The Irons are also close to agreeing personal terms with the right-back as they have identified the Man United star as their top target to fill that role this season.

New West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway and right-back is one position that concerns the Spanish coach. The former Wolves boss feels Wan-Bissaka is perfect, hence why the Hammers are pushing for the player.

Should the deal get over the line, this would give Lopetegui the option between the Man United defender and Vladimir Coufal, which is better than what David Moyes had to choose from last season.

West Ham is the perfect club for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Should the deal go through, this would see Wan-Bissaka bring his five-year spell at Man United to an end.

The 26-year-old has had an up-and-down time at Old Trafford, where he made 190 appearances for the Red Devils. 30 of those came last season, where the 26-year-old finished the campaign as Erik ten Hag’s starting right-back.

West Ham is a great club for Wan-Bissaka to move to next as he will get minutes and is joining a club looking to join the Premier League’s elite.

The Irons are also expected to play more attractive football under Lopetegui and that will excite the Englishman, despite being better at the defensive side of the game.