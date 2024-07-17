Exclusive: West Ham offer former Man United target long-term contract but defender yet to make decision

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is yet to decide on his next club as West Ham have agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit to take the 24-year-old on loan ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Hammers will sign the French star temporarily for one season with a buy option of €32m attached to the deal.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Todibo has been offered a contract until 2029/2030 by the Premier League club, but the centre-back has yet to make a decision on where he wants to play during the upcoming season.

The Nice star’s agents are still in talks with Juventus over a potential deal but the Serie A side are not willing to match the €32m asking price.

This has left West Ham to move in front in the race as it remains to be seen if the London club can get a deal for the centre-back over the line in the coming weeks.

Man United were also in the race for Todibo at one point this summer, however, The Telegraph reports that the Manchester club were blocked from signing the 24-year-old under UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules as INEOS have a stake in both European clubs.

The French star would have likely been on his way to Old Trafford this summer but now needs to choose another path for his career.

Why do West Ham want Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo?

Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen his West Ham defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as it was a major problem for the Hammers last season, with David Moyes’ side being one of the worst in the Premier League.

Todibo would be a great option to solidify the Irons’ backline as he has been a top defender in France since moving to Nice in 2021.

The 24-year-old is a very athletic and strong defender, while also being good in 1v1 situations. His style suits the Premier League and will also allow Lopetegui to push his backline further up the field as he can trust the Nice star’s recovery pace.

Todibo’s future will become clearer in the coming weeks as West Ham and Juventus try to find ways to bring the French star to their clubs.