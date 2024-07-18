Manchester United reach personal agreement with Manuel Ugarte in late transfer update

Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

This news follows United’s recent announcement of the signing of French starlet Leny Yoro in a remarkable £58.9 million deal, marking their third major acquisition of the summer.

Romano confirmed that United have moved swiftly to secure Ugarte, with personal terms already agreed upon for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Romano noted that Ugarte, who shares the same agent as Yoro, is enthusiastic about joining Manchester United despite the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League this season. The transfer expert shared the update on X, stating:

“Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Manuel Ugarte. Contract terms discussed, player keen on moving to United even without Champions League football. Club-to-club talks continue with PSG, as more clubs also inquired. Same agent as Leny Yoro: Jorge Mendes.”

Ugarte joined PSG last summer for £51.1 million from the Portuguese giants. The Uruguayan midfielder made 37 appearances across all competitions for the French giants, starting 27 of them. The defensive midfielder did not score for PSG but did contribute with three assists. (Transfermarkt)

He will become United’s third signing under the INEOS era. They confirmed the signing of Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the week for a fee around £36m.