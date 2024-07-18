28-year-old Newcastle man absent from Germany training camp

Newcastle United are currently on a five-day training camp in Germany.

Welcomed to Adidas’ global headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Monday, Newcastle United, led by Eddie Howe, travelled with all fit non-international players and some youth players also present.

However, fans quickly worked out that one first-team player was missing.

Matt Targett was not among those who travelled to Germany with the defender forced to confirm he had stayed in Tyneside to continue his rehab from injury.

Matt Targett on Instagream

The 28-year-old suffered multiple injury setbacks last season and has spent nearly five months out after suffering a hamstring and an Achilles injury.

However, seen in the club’s gym working on his strength and conditioning, fans will be hoping the defender can put his recent setbacks behind him and make more than three Premier League appearances next season.

