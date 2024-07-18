Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but may have to force his way out of the Etihad Stadium to get there, according to Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the French football expert explained that Alvarez could make sense as a good fit for PSG, whilst also potentially offering the club a cheaper alternative to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

It remains to be seen if PSG can agree a deal with Napoli for Osimhen as the Serie A giants are known to be tough negotiators, so it might end up being the case that it’s worth turning to Alvarez as a Plan B option.

The Argentina international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Pep Guardiola, so it could now be a good time for him to move, and one imagines there’d be a role for him at PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants lost Kylian Mbappe this summer and Johnson also says that other big names like Randal Kolo Muani and Marco Asensio could leave.

Alvarez transfer: Will he end up at PSG?

Discussing the Alvarez and Osimhen links as PSG look to make changes up front, Johnson said: “PSG have also been linked with Julian Alvarez and I can see why as he’s an interesting profile, capable of playing as a central striker or out wide, or even moonlighting as a makeshift no.10.

“Still, whether it ends up being Alvarez or Victor Osimhen, it will be very difficult to replace the star power of Kylian Mbappe. I’d also be very interested to see what deals like this mean for PSG in terms of which of their current players they feel they can do without. There’s already been talk of a potential move away for Marco Asensio, who’s been linked with Besiktas, while Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t, however, see a world in which PSG separate with Goncalo Ramos yet as he did show signs of getting back to his best in the latter stages of last season. I think Asensio or Kolo Muani, and perhaps Carlos Soler as well, would be the most likely options that PSG would consider parting with.

“So I think Alvarez is definitely a player PSG could be interested in if he’s available, but I think in order for him to get out of Manchester City now, he would have to force that move. It could be that there’s frustration that he’s only got a bit-part role at City, even if that’s behind Erling Haaland. After a good summer at Copa America maybe he now feels it’s time to go somewhere where he can be the undoubted first choice attacking option, or at least one of the first choice attacking options.

“The Osimhen links gain strength, however, so it may be that Alvarez is one to keep an eye on in case PSG are priced out of a move for the Napoli striker.”