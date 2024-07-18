Amanda Staveley has eyes set on another Premier League club as her next football investment project after Newcastle success

According to Bloomberg, Amanda Staveley, the former Newcastle United board member, is exploring her next football investment project, with Tottenham emerging as a potential target. AS Monaco are also under consideration by the British business executive.

Staveley, who played a crucial role in the Saudi consortium’s takeover of Newcastle in October 2021, recently raised approximately £500 million for investments in football clubs.

Earlier this month, she and her husband sold their remaining 6% share in Newcastle, down from the initial 10%, and announced their departure from the Magpies.

Staveley’s interest in Tottenham coincides with a period of upward momentum for the club under the management of Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed last summer.

The club has made significant changes behind the scenes and made some important signings in recent transfer windows, further boosting its competitive edge.

Spurs have previously been engaged in takeover discussions with MSP Sports Capital, a US-based group that could potentially acquire up to a 40% stake in the club.

Under Daniel Levy’s leadership, Tottenham have evolved into a formidable brand, attracting young talent and substantial business interest.