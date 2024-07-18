Ange Postecoglou breaks silence on England job links

Ange Postecoglou has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant England job.

Gareth Southgate, 53, confirmed he has stepped down from his role with the men’s team following back-to-back EUROs finals defeats, including last weekend’s 2-1 heartbreak against Spain.

And now forced to find the 53-year-old’s permanent successor, the FA, according to The Telegraph, have included Postecoglou in a list of candidates.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter are two of the favourites at this stage with under-21s head coach Lee Carsley also under consideration.

Ange Postecoglou not interested in England job

However, one man who is unlikely to enter into discussions with the FA is Postecoglou. The Greek-born Aussie has revealed he intends to remain in charge of Spurs.

“I’m Tottenham manager and I’m determined to bring success to this club like I have with every club I have been at,” the 58-year-old told The Athletic’s Jay Harris.

“That’s where my focus is totally.”

The likes of Joachim Low have also been linked with the role, but there remains uncertainty over the profile and nationality of the type of manager the FA want to succeed Southgate.

One thing is for sure though — it won’t be Postecoglou so Spurs fans can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the new 2024-25 season.