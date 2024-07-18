Argentina’s victory over Colombia in the Copa America final has been overshadowed by a controversial incident involving the team’s post-match celebrations.

A video has gone viral showing several Argentine players singing a derogatory and racist chant aimed at their Colombian counterparts.

The offensive chants have sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning the behavior as unacceptable and disgraceful.

The song, which included the line, “They are going to go back to Colombia now with their a** holes open,” has been shared widely on social media, further tarnishing the team’s reputation.

Watch the video below (via @Laligafrauds):

?? NEW UNSEEN FOOTAGE: "They are going to go back to Colombia now with their a**holes open" Truly disgusting. Messi cannot use the excuse that he wasn't in the locker room now! pic.twitter.com/NVGBxX5Kg2 — LLF (@laligafrauds) July 17, 2024

This is not the first video of such vile nature that has gone viral following their Copa America victory.

Another video of the players’ celebrations from the team bus went viral a few days ago where they could be seen singing a racist song aimed at the French players of African heritage.

The World Cup winners’ recent actions have brought shame upon themselves and revealed a disturbing side of the team’s culture.

There is no room for racism and such vile behavior in the game, especially in today’s age and time.