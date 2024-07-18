Arsenal News: Gunners start discussions to sign Spain’s Euro 2024 hero

The Premier League season starts in a month and Arsenal have still made only one signing so far this summer.

The Gunners have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya after signing him on loan last summer.

Mikel Arteta’s team is expected to sign more players with the Spaniard determined to strengthen his team’s defense, midfield and attack.

Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, who performed brilliantly at the Euros, has been frequently linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, another Euro 2024 performer is currently being eyed for a move and initial discussion has started.

Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino is being targeted by Arsenal for a move as they look to add a midfield partner for Declan Rice.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided the latest update on Arsenal’s pursuit of the 28-year-old midfielder, who scored the winner for Spain in the quarterfinal clash against Germany at the Euros.

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, Jones said:

“On Arsenal, I would look out for Mikel Merino. That is true, there is something in Merino.

“I don’t know how far it has gone yet, I think it will become quite clear soon, but something has happened, at least an initial discussion.”

The Gunners need stability in the middle of the park and Thomas Partey cannot be relied upon due to his fitness issues.

Arsenal need a Granit Xhaka replacement

The only permanent presence in the Gunners midfield is Rice but he needs support as there is currently too much responsibility on him.

Since the departure of Granit Xhaka from Arsenal to join Bayer Leverkusen, the Arsenal midfield has lacked a player who can control the game and spread the ball in all areas of the pitch.

Merino is the player who can provide them with the passing quality in the middle of the park and a physical presence.