£25m Arsenal man set for West Ham switch this summer

West Ham appear to be one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window so far.

Unlike 12 months ago when it took right up until the week of the first match of the season before the Hammers managed to land any new signings, Tim Steidten has already brought three players in with more in the pipeline.

Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme have signed for a combined €70m+ (transfermarkt), whilst a bid for Nice’s former Barcelona centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo, would appear to be just one offer out in the marketplace.

?????? Jean-Clair Todibo has been very clear with Nice: he wants to join Juventus as priority, currently waiting for them. West Ham had bid accepted but they’re aware of player plan to wait for Juve, as reported earlier this morning. Personal terms already agreed. ?? pic.twitter.com/9ujE98ibpC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2024

News that Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is another player on the Hammers radar shows just how much effort is going into this summer’s recruitment drive.

TalkSPORT note that, in fact, West Ham are favourites to land the £25m-rated 24-year-old.

If technical director, Tim Steidten, continues working so feverishly the East Londoners could have a brilliant squad for new manager, Julen Lopetegui, to work with.

West Ham favourites for Reiss Nelson

Things were always going to change once David Moyes left the manager’s position at the London Stadium, though surely no one could’ve foreseen the pace at which that change would occur.

What that does of course is place the pressure squarely on the Spaniard’s shoulders.

For all of Moyes’ faults, he managed to get the Hammers into Europe for three seasons in a row, and that will be the benchmark for Lopetegui.

With the investment the club are making too, arguably the fans might be expecting him to go one better in 2024/25 and finish in the Champions League spots.

It’s a tall order but things are certainly moving in that direction, and Nelson’s hire could prove to be another studious addition by a club that are clearly on the up.