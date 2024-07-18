Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains “issue” that’s slowing down Calafiori to Arsenal transfer deal

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into why the Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal deal is not currently progressing as quickly as some fans might have hoped.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained a key “issue” in the talks between Arsenal and Bologna at the moment, relating to the big fee the Serie A club would like to be paid up front.

Given that Bologna will have to pay 50% of Calafiori’s fee to his former club Basel, it makes sense that they’re keen to have the player’s price tag paid up front, whereas at the moment Romano says Arsenal are offering add-ons as part of the structure of the deal.

Calafiori shone in Serie A last season and looks like he could be an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of football, so Gooners everywhere will no doubt be hoping there can be some kind of breakthrough in negotiations as soon as possible.

For now, however, Romano says he has no substantial update on this saga.

Calafiori transfer: Arsenal and Bologna issue explained in Romano’s latest column

“I know Arsenal fans are keen for an update on Riccardo Calafiori, but there are no substantial changes to the situation yet. Arsenal and Bologna remain in contact but there’s no agreement over the €50m fee,” Romano said.

“The issue is that Bologna want guaranteed money while Arsenal’s proposal includes add-ons structure to get to €50m potential fee. Despite what has been suggested elsewhere, there’s no ‘issue’ with Basel: they will receive 50% of the deal, that’s it. Bologna want €50m fixed exactly because they have to give over €20m to Basel, this is the point.

“Let’s see if the clubs can reach a breakthrough in talks soon, but for now there isn’t really any major development to report.”