Chelsea have been told the punishment they could face for breaching PSR

Chelsea have been handed a major blow as the club could face a severe punishment for breaching Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Blues have been in trouble for a long time because of their finances and they need to sell more players in order to comply with the rules.

Clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest have been punished by the Premier League and they have had their points deducted for breaching the financial rules.

Chelsea have managed to cut their losses by selling two hotels on the Stamford Bridge but the question whether they were sold on a fair market price or not remains to be answered.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has some bad news for the Blues as he reveals the Premier League giants could face up to a 12 point deduction.

He told Football Insider: “We are looking at a serious points deduction.

“In this case, we could possibly be looking at up to 12. There has certainly been no cooperation as far as I can see.

“There was a big rush of spending. We can all remember Graham Potter coming in and they were buying everybody from Brighton.

“Getting the loopholes approved is down to really clever dancing on the head of a pin language with the barristers.

“There may be a way through it. I’m not saying they won’t be successful, but it doesn’t feel right gut-wise in terms of them getting away with this.

“We will see how this develops, but there could be a serious sanction.

“It will all depend on the cleverness of the silks, which is an unfortunate part of football today.”

Chelsea have not stopped their transfer business

The Blues have been comfortable spending money this summer on new signings.

They feel they have done everything by the book in order to follow the rules and avoid a punishment.

However, Wyness feels that it all depends on the cleverness of the skills of the barristers involved to take advantage of the loopholes.

The Blues have been busy this summer adding players to their squad, having already signed the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

After Mauricio Pochettino departed and Enzo Maresca arrived, the Blues are once again going through a transition period, which seems like never ending these days.