Chelsea’s plans in tatters as Blues all set to lose out on main summer transfer target

Chelsea’s summer transfer plans are set to take an unexpected twist, with the Blues potentially missing out on their main target.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, no player has been out of reach for the club, no matter what the cost.

Indeed, aside from any of the other transfers made, Boehly broke the British transfer record twice with moves for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Victor Osimhen to move to PSG not Chelsea

It was very much a case of what Boehly wants, Boehly gets.

However, Napoli ace, Victor Osimhem, a long-term target for the West London club’s owner, now appears to be moving towards a switch to Paris Saint-Germain (TeamTalk).

Now that ex-Ligue Un and PSG hot shot, Kylian Mbappe, has moved on to Real Madrid, the French giants need a big name to satisfy those fans desperate to see the club land a coveted Champions League title.

Osimhen’s star has waned a little since showing the form that helped land Napoli a first Scudetto in three decades, though he remains a deadly marksman.

In a poor Napoli side in 2023/24, he still managed to plunder 17 goals and three assists (WhoScored).

It’s no wonder Chelsea were interested, but their apparent reticence to meet Napoli’s demands on Osimhen’s sale price has let in PSG.

Although there is a small silver lining in that Romelu Lukaku will leave Chelsea for Napoli once Osimhen has departed, the fact that the latter will likely be moving to Paris rather than London will undoubtedly stick in Boehly’s craw and dent his ego.

If new manager, Enzo Maresca, were thinking of building his new squad around the Nigerian too, he’ll need to think again, and Chelsea’s long-suffering supporters are unlikely to be excited by the prospect of a front line that includes Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.