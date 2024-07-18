Exclusive: Tottenham match Juventus contract offer for potential winger transfer

Tottenham have matched the €6m-a-year contract offer to Federico Chiesa that he also has on the table from his current club Juventus as he seeks an improved salary.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chiesa is looking for closer to €8m a year for his next contract, and he won’t rule out staying at Juventus if no one else is ready to come in with a tempting enough offer.

Tottenham, however, are understood to be keen on Chiesa, having communicated an interest when his representatives offered him to Premier League clubs recently.

Sources told CaughtOffside that Spurs are keen on Chiesa amid doubts over Richarlison’s future, but it seems they’re not currently willing to meet the Italy international’s €8m-a-year demands.

Chiesa also has interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but would prefer to stay in Europe. Previous interest from both Napoli and Roma has cooled as it’s become clear they cannot match Juve’s current contract offer to the player.

Chiesa transfer: What next for the Tottenham target?

It certainly seems like Chiesa could be on the move this summer, but at the moment there’s clearly nothing that advanced due to his high salary demands, so it remains to be seen if anyone will come in and offer him what he wants, or if the 26-year-old himself will be willing to lower his expectations.

Chiesa looks like he could surely be an exciting signing for Spurs and other top clubs, but at the same time it makes sense that there won’t be too many teams rushing to over-pay in this era of Financial Fair Play.

Juventus clearly seem happy to keep Chiesa, and as it stands that perhaps looks the most likely outcome as he’s also willing to stay there and bide his time before choosing his next move.