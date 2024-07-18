Enzo Fernandez’s international antics have reportedly sparked a ‘meltdown’ at Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the midfielder’s recent racism storm has unsurprisingly caused major problems within the Chelsea squad ahead of the new 2024-25 season.

Fernandez, 23, recently lifted the Copa America with Argentina and recorded a live video while on the national team’s coach.

The team were recorded chanting a controversial and racist song about the heritage of the French national team — several of whom play alongside Fernandez at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder’s actions sparked backlash, including from some of his own club teammates. Defender Wesley Fofana was the first to publicly condemn the 23-year-old with the former Leicester City star claiming the playmaker’s actions were ‘inhabited racism’.

Fernandez has since apologised saying: “I want to sincerely apologize for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song contains highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my belief or character.”

Chelsea dressing room rift sparked by Enzo Fernandez racism storm

However, despite the player’s public apology, there is a strong belief that all is not well behind the scenes in London.

In an attempt to ease tensions, striker Nicolas Jackson recently posted an old image of Fernandez greeting a young, black Chelsea fan on his social media — the forward’s post was later deleted though with one of The Sun’s sources saying: “Nicolas had no intention to create controversy or disrespect people. It was a kind gesture to support a team-mate and acted in good faith.”

Fernandez’s actions are expected to cause a divide in the dressing room with pundit and former player Darren Bent predicting the South American’s teammates will ‘never look at him the same way’ (Daily Mail).

New manager Enzo Mascara will have his work cutout to keep the squad’s pre-season plans in order as Chelsea prepare for a United States tour that includes a friendly against Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham on July 24.