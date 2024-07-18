Exclusive: Exciting double deal will cost Tottenham €120m

Tottenham Hotspur are set to make their moves in the transfer market, but a potential double deal is going to set them back €120m according to CaughtOffside sources.

With Daniel Levy known to be careful with the club’s money, that sort of outlay will be a big ask from Ange Postecoglou, however, if the Lilywhites want to be considered amongst the English top-flight’s elite, sooner or later a big splash in the transfer market will need to be made.

Tottenham could make a splash in the transfer market

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Tottenham’s transfer plans have indicated that the club remain interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 24-year-old Portuguese winger, Pedro Neto, and Crystal Palace’s 26-year-old England international, Eberechi Eze.

Indeed, the North London outfit are known to have checked on the current situation of both players, and have received information regarding salary and other details required to complete a deal via their agents.

Neto has established himself as a key player for Wolves, and whilst it doesn’t appear that he is angling for a move away, he is open to leaving should the right offer come in to tempt the Midlands-based outfit.

Eze has already seen Michael Olise depart from Crystal Palace, and with Marc Guehi enjoying a brilliant European Championship despite England’s failure, he too could leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Palace will surely be loathe to then lose Eze too, however, as part of a €120m double deal, the South Londoners may concede that getting market value or higher for their player would offer Oliver Glasner the opportunity to rebuild the Eagles and turn them into a real force in the Premier League.

Sources also indicate that Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are waiting in the wings and following developments, though any initial interest hasn’t yet been followed up.