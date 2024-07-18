Fulham ready to move for 28-year-old Tottenham star to replace Palhinha

Tottenham are open to offers for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer and Fulham are one Premier League club believed to be readying a move for the Denmark international.

Marco Silva is looking to bring in a new midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as his options at Craven Cottage are limited. The Portuguese coach currently has Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed, and Sasa Lukic to choose from following the departure of his main star Joao Palhinha.

The 29-year-old joined Bayern Munich as part of a deal worth €56m. The Bundesliga club had an interest in the Fulham star since last summer and having failed to secure his services back then, the German giants returned.

The London club originally wanted Man United’s Scott McTominay but they had a bid worth £17m rejected by the Manchester club, reports Football Insider.

As a result, Fulham have now turned their attention to Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Cottagers said to be readying a bid for the Danish midfielder.

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should jump at Fulham opportunity

Hojbjerg does not have a future at Tottenham as the North London club would ideally like to sell the midfielder before his contract expires in 2025.

The Danish star was not a major player for Ange Postecoglou last season starting in just nine of his 36 Premier League appearances as the Australian coach preferred Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr in his midfield two.

Spurs have now added Archie Gray to their ranks having signed the youngster from Leeds United during the current transfer window. This will reduce Hojbjerg’s minutes further and the 28-year-old should jump at the chance to play for Fulham.

Bigger clubs may arrive for the Tottenham star but Fulham is an exciting project under Silva’s leadership as the West London club played some beautiful football last season on the way to a 13th-place finish – which could have been higher.

It remains to be seen if the Cottagers submit an official proposal to Tottenham for the Denmark international, but Hojbjerg will certainly be at a new club come the end of the transfer window.