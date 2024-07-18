Chelsea still paying former manager £200k-a-week until October

In April 2023, Chelsea sacked Graham Potter only months into his time at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are still paying the English coach £200,000-a-week.

The former Brighton boss was given the opportunity to take over the Premier League giants in September 2022 following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, with Potter penning a five-year deal with the West London team.

However, the 49-year-old could not turn around the mess that Chelsea team were in and he was ultimately sacked after just six months.

According to The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, the Premier League club are still paying Potter’s salary of around £200,000 a week, which will continue until October.

The English coach has yet to find a new club following his Stamford Bridge dismissal but has been linked to the England job following Gareth Southgate’s decision to step away from the role after the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 final defeat.

This would be a great opportunity for Potter, whose stock has not dropped much considering the failures of other coaches at Chelsea since he left.

Graham Potter situation highlights the mess Chelsea are in under current ownership group

Since the Todd Boehly-led consortium completed their £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea in 2022, the Premier League giants have been a mess. The Blues have run through a series of managers and have wasted money on several players, who have failed to gel together to make a competitive team.

The Potter situation sums their ownership up as £200,000-a-week is a huge amount of money to be paying a person not even working for the club.

The Blues have had issues with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules this summer which is not a surprise when information like this emerges.

The London club are set to go into a new season with a new manager in charge in the form of Enzo Maresca and the upcoming campaign is one where the club’s owners need to get their ducks in a row or it could be years before Chelsea are competitive again.