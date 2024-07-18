“He’s going to Aston Villa” – Club director appears to have confirmed new Villa signing

Highly-rated youngster Jaden Philogene looks set to rejoin Aston Villa, a year after leaving the club for Hull City.

Philogene, 22, has recently been linked with a return to Villa Park, with interest from top clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United. His impressive season with Hull City, where he made 32 appearances, scored 12 goals, and provided 6 assists across all competitions, has caught the attention of these major clubs.

Despite the interest from Barcelona and Manchester United, Hull City’s vice chairman Tan Kesler has hinted that it is Unai Emery’s Aston Villa who are set to re-sign the talented winger. Speaking to Turkish media, as reported by Hurriyet, Kesler revealed that Philogene is likely to return to Aston Villa.

He said:

“They’ve got Jaden back now. Most likely he will play in the Champions League. Our investment in him will continue to gain value. Jaden looks like he’s going to Aston Villa,”

Aston Villa sold Philogene to Hull City last September but retained a buy-back option under certain conditions. It is understood that Villa included a clause allowing them three days to match any bid once a deal had been agreed upon. This strategic move appears to be paying off as Villa prepares to bring Philogene back into their ranks.

Philogene’s return to Aston Villa is seen as a significant boost for the club, as they aim to strengthen their squad with young and promising talent. His potential participation in the Champions League would mark a notable step in his career, reflecting Villa’s ambitions on the European stage.