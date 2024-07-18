Howe will reiterate desire to keep Newcastle man to Paul Mitchell

The coming Premier League season is a hugely important one for Newcastle United.

After missing out on Europe altogether due in no small part to the injuries sustained to key players after a gruelling 2023/24 campaign, which included their first foray into the Champions League for over 20 years, Eddie Howe knows he has no excuse not to have the club riding high again.

Whilst a lack of revenue from those special European nights could hit home where Financial Fair Play is concerned, the rest and recuperation that the Magpies players will have compared to those teams expected to be in and around them next season, is likely to be of huge benefit.

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to keep hold of Callum Wilson

Although pre-season is already underway, transfer dealings will soon come to the fore, and as The Northern Echo note, Howe will be spelling out the reasons to Paul Mitchell as to why he wants to keep hold of striker, Callum Wilson.

Though the player is believed to be the subject of interest to West Ham, it’s clear Howe wants him retained for at least one more season.