Former Germany manager Joachim Low is reportedly interested in succeeding Gareth Southgate.

The 64-year-old has not been in a job since the Three Lions beat Germany 2-0 to send them crashing out of the 2020 Euros in the Round of Last 16.

However, with Southgate recently confirming his decision to step down as England manager following yet another Euros final defeat, this time against Spain, the FA have been forced to sound out the 53-year-old’s successor.

Joachim Low latest name to be linked with England job

And while the likes of Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are the job’s early frontrunners, Low, according to a recent report from The Sun, has also thrown his name into the mix.

The former Stuttgart boss, who led his country’s national team for 15 years, and lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is believed to be ‘happy to talk to the FA’ about the newly-opened England vacancy.

During his time as Germany manager, Low also guided the nation to the 2008 Euros final before losing 1-0 to Spain and a third-place finish in the 2010 World Cup.

How does Low’s managerial record stack up?

Although Low remains an outsider for the job, with the FA believed to be open to the prospect of hiring a foreign manager, there is always the possibility of the German replacing Southgate. But how does his managerial record compare to the likes of Howe and Potter?

During his 15 year spell in charge of the German national team, Low averaged an impressive 2.09 points per game — almost identical numbers during his spell in charge of Fenerbache (2.08), although a considerably briefer spell.

While in charge of Stuttgart for 83 games over a two year period, Low registered an average points per game haul of 1.76.

As for Howe — during the Englishman’s 125 games in charge of Newcastle, the 46-year-old has averaged an impressive 1.70 points per game — his highest career average. Although with Bournemouth and Burnley among his previous jobs, a comparison seems almost unfair.

And Potter, who managed just 31 games in charge of Chelsea before being dismissed, averaged 1.28 points per game during his time in charge of Brighton which saw him take charge of 134 games.