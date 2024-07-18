Lazio ramp up efforts to sign alternative striker following Greenwood snub

Lazio have reportedly identified an alternative target should they fail in their bid to sign Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, the Serie A side are readying an approach for Sunderland forward and brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude, Jobe Bellingham.

Looking to rebuild Lazio’s squad following the recent departures of Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto, president Claudio Lotito is believed to be keen to sign Bellingham, 18.

The talented 18-year-old is likely to be pursued by Lazio following talks to bring Greenwood, 22, to the Stadio Olimpico falling through.

The United forward is preparing to join Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille after negotiations progressed leaving Marco Baroni’s side with no choice but to shift their focus.

And Bellingham isn’t a bad alternative. He’s three years younger than Greenwood and is projected to reach the same levels, minus the one-year career hiatus.

Since joining the Black Cats from Birmingham City one year ago, Bellingham, who has represented England’s under-19s on five occasions, has directly contributed to eight goals in 47 games in all competitions.