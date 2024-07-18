Leeds exodus set to continue with major star’s agents having spoken to Chelsea

It’s not been the greatest summer for anyone connected with Leeds United Football Club.

A failure to get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking was always going to have lasting consequences, but with new owners at the helm, surely Leeds supporters wouldn’t have contemplated just how bad things have already becoming in terms of transfers out of players.

Archie Gray has left for Tottenham Hotspur, Glen Kamara has signed for Rennes, Charlie Cresswell is at Toulouse, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca have been signed permanently by Real Betis, Jack Harrison has gone back to Everton on loan, and the Toffees are circling for Willy Gnonto.

Leeds ace Crysencio Summerville could sign for Chelsea

If that weren’t enough, TeamTalk note that the undoubted star of Daniel Farke’s side in 2023/24, Crysencio Summerville, could be on the move to Chelsea.

According to the outlet, the player’s agents have already been in talks with the West London outfit, and it’s apparently the 22-year-old’s preference to move to Stamford Bridge.

With 21 goals and nine assists last season, per WhoScored, it’s no wonder that the Blues appear interested, and his loss would be keenly felt by Leeds, perhaps more than any other player.

It would certainly make Farke’s job of trying to get the all whites up again that much more difficult.

They can consider themselves unlucky that a wobble came right at the end of the 2023/24 campaign ultimately condemning them to the lottery of the Play-Offs.

Whatever form they’d shown previously deserted them in the final, with victors, Southampton, taking their place amongst England’s elite.

With so many players moving on from Leeds this summer, it’ll be harder than ever for Farke, and the potential loss of Summerville will underscore the difficulties that lie ahead.