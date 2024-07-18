Leeds mass exodus continues as player agrees personal terms with La Liga outfit

It looks as though it could be a long, hard season ahead for Daniel Farke and his Leeds United side.

Not getting promoted back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking has hit the Elland Road outfit hard, with a number of their players moving on to pastures new.

17th Leeds player set to leave the club

If a clear out last summer was a necessity as Farke looked to streamline his squad, this summer is already turning out to be a bit of a disaster for the club.

Given that the aim will be for the all whites to go up again this season, to do so without the likes of Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra and others, as well as potentially Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, hints at the size of the task ahead.

Indeed, transfermarkt note that Leeds have shed a massive 16 players already this summer, and now, Spanish outlet, Ficherio, have noted that Junior Firpo has agreed terms with one of his former clubs, Real Betis.

It’s therefore clear that the 27-year-old sees his future back in La Liga and not in the Championship.