Leeds United defender travels to Spain to take trial with Scottish club

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have given permission to Jeremiah Mullen to fly out to Spain and go on trial at Stockport County.

The 20-year-old Scottish youth international has joined formerteammate Lewis Bate in Spain at Stockport’s training camp where he will be evaluated by manager Dave Challinor.

Mullen’s current contract with Leeds United runs until 2025. Last season, he was loaned to Scottish club Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but his stint was cut short due to a back fracture.

Now, Mullen has a chance to impress the League Two champions and, if successful in his trial, will join former teammate Bate at Stockport County.

The player joined Leeds from Liverpool in 2020 at the age of 16 and progressed through the academy, playing for the U18s and U21s.

The centre-back played 19 games for the U18s and made 42 appearances for the U21s, scoring three goals in total. (Transfermarkt)

Mullen’s journey with Stockport County presents an opportunity for him to showcase his talent and secure a spot with the newly promoted League Two champions.