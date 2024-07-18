Leeds United have identified the ideal replacement for wantaway defender Junior Firpo

Leeds United are gearing up for a crucial summer transfer window after narrowly missing out on promotion by losing the Championship playoff final to Southampton 1-0 last season.

The club aims to bolster their squad while offloading several players. One of the key exits could be Junior Firpo, who is reportedly close to a return to Real Betis, with personal terms already agreed.

Leeds identify potential replacement for Junior Firpo

According to Estadio Deportivo, Leeds have identified Anselmo García MacNulty as a potential replacement for Firpo.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who plays for Ireland at the U21 level, currently represents Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

MacNulty joined Zwolle in July last year on a one-year contract with an option for a second year. During his time with the Dutch club, he made 31 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, primarily playing as a left-back.

The report claims that the club plans to proceed with Firpo’s sale only if they can secure MacNulty’s arrival at Elland Road. The club views MacNulty as a promising addition to their defensive lineup.

As Leeds United navigate its summer transfer strategy, the emphasis remains on acquiring talented players like MacNulty to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season.