Leeds United player desperate for transfer; clubs already in talks

Leeds United are reportedly in direct talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a possible summer transfer for right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who has reported the Denmark international is pushing for the deal to be finalised.

?? Eintracht Frankfurt now in direct talks with Leeds United to find an agreement about a transfer of Rasmus #Kristensen! #LUFC Verbal agreement is close. Last details to be clarified. 27 y/o defender is keen to join @Eintracht with immediate effect. #SGE appreciate his… pic.twitter.com/pjttXuqe6c — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 16, 2024

Having spent last season out on loan with AS Roma, it was always unlikely that the 27-year-old would return to Elland Road and play next season in the Championship.

And although the Serie A club are not in the mix to re-sign him, Frankfurt remain a genuine option for the Danish defender.

The finer details of the proposed deal, including whether or not it is to be a permanent switch, have not been confirmed but judging by the player’s eagerness to seal the deal, it seems just a matter of time before the Whites bid farewell to the former RB Salzburg star for a second time in as many seasons.