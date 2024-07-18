Leny Yoro will get the number 15 shirt at Manchester United, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins on X.

See below as Hawkins provides the latest details of Yoro’s imminent move to Man Utd after he completed the second part of his medical, with the talented 18-year-old set to become the most expensive defender in Ligue 1 history as he closes in on his €62m-plus transfer from Lille to Old Trafford…

???Leny Yoro est un joueur de Manchester United

? La deuxième partie de sa visite médicale validée ce matin ?Transfert de 62M€ + 8 de bonus

?? À 18 ans, il devient le défenseur le plus cher de l’histoire de la Ligue 1 ? ?Contrat de 5 ans

? Numéro 15 pic.twitter.com/p7Hen5SI1T — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 18, 2024

It’s also claimed that Yoro will wear the number 15 for his new club, following in the footsteps of another top centre-back, Nemanja Vidic.

More recently, it’s not been a particularly special number at United, with recent loan signings Marcel Sabitzer and Sergio Reguilon both wearing it, and before that squad players like Andreas Pereira and Adnan Januzaj.

Yoro looks an exciting addition for MUFC, however, so fans will hope he can become something like their next Vidic, even if he’s perhaps a slightly different style of player, and also someone playing in a very different era from the tough-tackling, no-nonsense Serbian.

As is the case in the modern game, Yoro’s ability on the ball will be as important as his defensive qualities, so it will be interesting to see if he can generally help improve the build-up and possession play of Erik ten Hag’s side.