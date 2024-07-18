New €62m Man United signing unveils major reasons for joining Premier League giants

Man United have announced the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille as part of a €62m deal and the French defender has unveiled the reasons why he chose to move to Manchester.

The 18-year-old has penned a five-year contract at Old Trafford until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year.

The centre-back was the subject of one of the most interesting transfer sagas this summer as Real Madrid and Man United, amongst others, battled for the highly-rated talent.

Yoro had his heart set on a move to the La Liga champions but the Spanish giants were not willing to match Lille’s €62m asking price for the player as he only had one year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

That opened the door for Man United to step in and the Red Devils were willing to do whatever it took to land Yoro as they have a lot of faith in the youngster.

Following the announcement of the transfer, Yoro has unveiled the reasons why he chose to join Man United this summer and it shows that the defender has thought about his next move.

Leny Yoro has faith in Man United’s history of developing young players

Man United have a rich history of developing young players and currently have an exciting group containing the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and now Leny Yoro.

The French defender has stated the Manchester club’s history of developing young players contributed to his decision to join the Red Devils and has admitted that there is already a plan laid out for the 18-year-old to follow.

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour,” Yoro told Man United’s media team.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”