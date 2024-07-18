Saga over as highly-rated talent rejects European giants to sign Man United contract until 2029

Leny Yoro has put pen to paper on his Man United contract as the Premier League club prepares to announce their new €62m signing.

The transfer saga has been one of the more interesting stories so far during the summer transfer window as Real Madrid and Man United, amongst others, battled for the 18-year-old talent.

The centre-back had his heart set on a move to the La Liga champions but the Spanish giants were not willing to match Lille’s asking price for the player as he only has one year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

That opened the door for Man United to step in and the Red Devils were willing to do whatever to land Yoro as they have a lot of faith in the youngster.

The French talent’s move to Old Trafford is now complete and is ready to be announced, reports Fabrizio Romano, as Yoro has signed his Man United contract, which is valid until 2029.

The defender was expecting to be playing for Real Madrid next season as that was his preference but he also wanted to see Lille receive a transfer fee for him and is now set for a new chapter in his career in Manchester.

Fabrizio Romano praises Man United for completing Leny Yoro deal

Yoro is one of Europe’s best young talents and his acquisition is a big deal for Man United, even if they are paying a lot of money for him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano explained how the Red Devils did well to enter into the conversation for Yoro strongly and detailed how the saga played out.

“Lille already accepted an offer last week of €50m plus €12m in add-ons – a fantastic offer for Lille for a player who is out of contract next summer – and then United were also able to agree a contract with Yoro, who will join on a five-year deal with the option of one more year on top of that.

“Yoro has already been in Manchester in the last 24 hours to undergo medical tests, with the first part of those tests already done. He will complete more tests and then sign the contract as a new Manchester United player. My opinion is that although this is expensive, it looks like an excellent and elite signing for Man United, as we know Yoro was also wanted by a number of other top clubs.”

“Real Madrid made their move but it was always the same, clear strategy: join now for €20m-€25m or join next summer on free transfer. Real have been clear with Yoro but he didn’t want to wait longer, Real were never going to pay €50m for a player out of contract in one season. Man United’s strategy was expensive but absolutely smart and perfect, the only way to sign the player.

“Paris Saint-Germain were also interested but Yoro wanted to try a new challenge in a different league, so really it was Real Madrid who were the main rivals to United in this deal. Yoro waited one week for Real Madrid, but they were out of the conversation with Lille after they accepted Man United’s bid. Then after a week of waiting, they understood that Yoro eventually decided to accept the chance to move to Old Trafford instead.

“Real Madrid was Yoro’s biggest dream, he really wanted to go there, but then he decided to move to Man United after seeing how strong and convincing they were in talks with the player and his family, also in terms of the project and offering him an important salary.”