Leny Yoro: Man United capture sparks defensive headache for Real Madrid

Man United are on the verge of officially unveiling Leny Yoro as their next big summer signing.

The highly-rated French centre-back looked to be shaping up to become one of this summer’s hottest transfer sagas.

Wanted by both United and Real Madrid, it looked, at one point, like the Spanish giants would win the race.

However, stunning fans, an exclusive report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed United were in pole position to capture the Lille sensation, who travelled to Manchester on Wednesday evening to complete a medical before finalising a deal worth €50 million upfront (Fabrizio Romano).

?? Leny Yoro to Manchester United, here we go! Deal in place after first part of medical completed. More tests to follow then he’s ready to sign five year deal valid until June 2029. Lille and Man United have all documents set for deal worth €50m plus several add-ons. pic.twitter.com/8Ziwb2JKNj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2024

And now set to become the Red Devils’ new centre-back, Yoro, who is an international for France’s under-23s, is viewed as one of Europe’s highest potential stars and has already joined Kobbie Mainoo in NXGN’s top 10 best young footballer’s list.

Real Madrid forced into decision following Leny Yoro snub

For Madrid, this is bad news. Despite Los Blancos’ lack of aggression in the tug-of-war for Yoro’s signature, according to Relevo, the club have missed out on their top defensive target.

Yoro’s decision to join United has left Carlo Ancelotti with a tactical dilemma to solve before the start of the new 2024-25 season.

Unlikely to move for an alternative option at the back, Ancelotti is believed to be considering using Aurelien Tchouameni as a central defender. The French midfielder played this role on occasions last season and could be tasked with doing so again next campaign.

United’s offer for Yoro was enough to seal the deal after Madrid refused to match it.