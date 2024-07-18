Leny Yoro: Man United capture sparks defensive headache for Real Madrid

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are on the verge of officially unveiling Leny Yoro as their next big summer signing.

The highly-rated French centre-back looked to be shaping up to become one of this summer’s hottest transfer sagas.

Wanted by both United and Real Madrid, it looked, at one point, like the Spanish giants would win the race.

However, stunning fans, an exclusive report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed United were in pole position to capture the Lille sensation, who travelled to Manchester on Wednesday evening to complete a medical before finalising a deal worth €50 million upfront (Fabrizio Romano).

And now set to become the Red Devils’ new centre-back, Yoro, who is an international for France’s under-23s, is viewed as one of Europe’s highest potential stars and has already joined Kobbie Mainoo in NXGN’s top 10 best young footballer’s list.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United tickets: How to buy West Ham tickets to see the Hammers at London Stadium
West Ham United star offered lucrative contract to leave the London Stadium
Exclusive: Exciting double deal will cost Tottenham €120m

Real Madrid forced into decision following Leny Yoro snub

For Madrid, this is bad news. Despite Los Blancos’ lack of aggression in the tug-of-war for Yoro’s signature, according to Relevo, the club have missed out on their top defensive target.

Leny Yoro chose to join Man United over Real Madrid.

Yoro’s decision to join United has left Carlo Ancelotti with a tactical dilemma to solve before the start of the new 2024-25 season.

Unlikely to move for an alternative option at the back, Ancelotti is believed to be considering using Aurelien Tchouameni as a central defender. The French midfielder played this role on occasions last season and could be tasked with doing so again next campaign.

United’s offer for Yoro was enough to seal the deal after Madrid refused to match it.

More Stories Leny Yoro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.