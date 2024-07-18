“We are not a racist country” – Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister breaks silence on recent racism row

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has addressed the controversy surrounding the Argentina team’s celebrations following their Copa America victory.

The focus has shifted from Argentina’s triumph to a storm of criticism surrounding a video that went viral, showing players, including Enzo Fernández, singing a controversial song targeting the French team and its players of African heritage.

As soon as it got viral, it was met with fierce backlash. Chelsea’s French defender Wesley Fofana shared the video on his social media and called out the racism.

Enzo has received the most heat so far due to his prominence in the video as well as the reaction from Chelsea players. Quite a few players ended up unfollowing him on Instagram as well.

The midfielder issued an apology for his behaviour. On his Instagram story, Fernandez said:

“I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my character or beliefs. I am truly sorry.”

? Enzo Fernández statement to apologize after racist chants. pic.twitter.com/IW1uDPoPne — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister discusses the recent controversy surrounding his teammates

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister, who was apparently among the few players not involved in the controversy, has now commented on the issue.

Speaking to UrbanPlayFM, he said (as translated by AlbicelesteTalk):

“You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

“Yes, it’s a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don’t think there’s much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he’s not that guy, he’s not racist.

“It’s just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

“I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued.”